Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 3.98 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $868.81M, closed the last trade at $20.91 per share which meant it gained $2.02 on the day or 10.69% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -189.81% off its 52-week high price of $60.60 and 14.25% above the 52-week low of $17.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Sporting 10.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BLNK stock price touched $20.91 or saw a rise of 2.2%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co. shares have moved -21.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed -23.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -139.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -67.38% from current levels.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -111.86%, compared to 27.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.50% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 197.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.82 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.45 million and $1.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 137.30% for the current quarter and 235.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.59% with a share float percentage of 40.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.35 million shares worth more than $67.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.82 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.07 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.47% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $42.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $28.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.08% of company’s outstanding stock.