BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Dropped -9.72% In One Month

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22B, closed the last trade at $32.69 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 7.71% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -181.43% off its 52-week high price of $92.00 and 21.66% above the 52-week low of $25.61. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Sporting 7.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BIGC stock price touched $32.69 or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares have moved -7.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have changed -9.72%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -175.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.13% from current levels.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.29%, compared to 3.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.20%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.82 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.83 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $43.14 million and $46.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.30% for the current quarter and 36.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.70%.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.43% with a share float percentage of 97.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.08 million shares worth more than $257.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, with the holding of over 4.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.01 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $76.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.37 million shares of worth $63.36 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.