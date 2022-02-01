BARK Inc. (BARK) Shares Are Down -10.66% YTD

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $628.80M, closed the last trade at $3.77 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 12.20% during that session. The BARK stock price is -357.56% off its 52-week high price of $17.25 and 19.63% above the 52-week low of $3.03. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BARK Inc. (BARK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Sporting 12.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BARK stock price touched $3.77 or saw a rise of 1.82%. Year-to-date, BARK Inc. shares have moved -10.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) have changed -9.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -324.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -271.35% from current levels.

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.90% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $137.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.24% with a share float percentage of 69.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BARK Inc. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.05 million shares worth more than $82.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Circle Capital Llc, with the holding of over 7.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.49 million and represent 4.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $22.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.73 million shares of worth $14.63 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.