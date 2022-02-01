Analysts Are Recommending Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) As A Buy Candidate

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $3.85 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 4.34% during that session. The CRON stock price is -311.17% off its 52-week high price of $15.83 and 18.96% above the 52-week low of $3.12. The 3-month trading volume is 3.40 million shares.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting 4.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the CRON stock price touched $3.85 or saw a fall of -0.79%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved -5.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -7.98%.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -138.10%, compared to 16.90% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.12 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.58% with a share float percentage of 31.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 10.6 million shares worth more than $59.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the holding of over 8.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.13 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 11.5 million shares of worth $52.1 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $12.8 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.