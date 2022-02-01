An In-Depth Look At The Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has seen 8.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.14B, closed the last trade at $14.64 per share which meant it gained $1.61 on the day or 12.36% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -174.25% off its 52-week high price of $40.15 and 21.31% above the 52-week low of $11.52. The 3-month trading volume is 7.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting 12.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the LAZR stock price touched $14.64 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have moved -13.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -15.23%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -159.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.37% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 123.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.59 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.43 million and $4.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 376.60% for the current quarter and 103.10% for the next.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.63% with a share float percentage of 38.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.05 million shares worth more than $281.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canvas GP 1, LLC, with the holding of over 6.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.85 million and represent 2.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.27% shares in the company for having 5.91 million shares of worth $92.2 million while later fund manager owns 5.25 million shares of worth $81.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.