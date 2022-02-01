An In-Depth Look At E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.70B, closed the recent trade at $9.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.24% during that session. The ETWO stock price is -58.65% off its 52-week high price of $14.58 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $7.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Sporting -1.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the ETWO stock price touched $9.19 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares have moved -17.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) have changed -18.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.58% from the levels at last check today.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.66% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $145.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.68% with a share float percentage of 109.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E2open Parent Holdings Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 41.62 million shares worth more than $470.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Francisco Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 38.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $437.18 million and represent 12.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 5.0 million shares of worth $56.5 million while later fund manager owns 4.18 million shares of worth $47.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.