Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2022

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.60M, closed the recent trade at $5.30 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.22% during that session. The ALTO stock price is -57.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 17.17% above the 52-week low of $4.39. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Sporting 2.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the ALTO stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 5.02%. Year-to-date, Alto Ingredients Inc. shares have moved 7.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) have changed 7.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -201.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.94% from the levels at last check today.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alto Ingredients Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 175.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 250.00% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $323.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $332.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $168.82 million and $218.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.50% for the current quarter and 52.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 85.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.40% with a share float percentage of 63.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alto Ingredients Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $30.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 8.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 5.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.93 million and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.82% shares in the company for having 4.24 million shares of worth $22.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.18 million shares of worth $11.37 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.