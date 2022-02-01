Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Shares Have Loss -11.29% Over The Past Month

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 2.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.77M, closed the last trade at $6.05 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 19.80% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -216.53% off its 52-week high price of $19.15 and 24.3% above the 52-week low of $4.58. The 3-month trading volume is 646.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Sporting 19.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the AKTS stock price touched $6.05 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares have moved -9.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed -11.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -114.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -65.29% from current levels.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.69%, compared to -10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 13.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 175.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.78 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.63% with a share float percentage of 52.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akoustis Technologies Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company.

The other major institutional holder is TOMPKINS MARK N., with the holding of over 2.17 million shares as of Dec 27, 2017.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Inc. and Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 2.77 million shares of worth $26.84 million while later fund manager owns 2.37 million shares of worth $23.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.56% of company’s outstanding stock.