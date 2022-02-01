A Detailed Analysis Of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.37B, closed the recent trade at $60.34 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 0.84% during that session. The PDD stock price is -252.34% off its 52-week high price of $212.60 and 21.0% above the 52-week low of $47.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 42 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting 0.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the PDD stock price touched $60.34 or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, Pinduoduo Inc. shares have moved 2.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $636.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $305.66 while the price target rests at a high of $997.05. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1552.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -406.56% from the levels at last check today.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinduoduo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.91%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,850.00% and 141.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.50%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.82 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.12 billion and $3.11 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.00% for the current quarter and 21.90% for the next.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.48% with a share float percentage of 22.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 27.49 million shares worth more than $2.49 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 10.81 million shares of worth $961.23 million while later fund manager owns 5.87 million shares of worth $531.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.