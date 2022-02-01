A Detailed Analysis Of FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04B, closed the last trade at $9.08 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 11.00% during that session. The FREY stock price is -68.28% off its 52-week high price of $15.28 and 15.75% above the 52-week low of $7.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FREYR Battery (FREY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting 11.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the FREY stock price touched $9.08 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery shares have moved -18.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have changed -18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.15% from current levels.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FREYR Battery shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.33%, compared to 8.10% for the industry.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $750k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.39% with a share float percentage of 74.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FREYR Battery having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 12.42 million shares worth more than $122.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 10.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, with the holding of over 11.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.5 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $12.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $8.17 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.