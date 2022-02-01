A Detailed Analysis Of Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 3.24 and has seen 11.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.88B, closed the last trade at $21.71 per share which meant it gained $2.17 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -240.26% off its 52-week high price of $73.87 and 15.57% above the 52-week low of $18.33. The 3-month trading volume is 6.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 11.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the FTCH stock price touched $21.71 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved -35.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed -36.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -245.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.76% from current levels.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farfetch Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 135.38%, compared to 29.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.40% and 27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.40%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $677.84 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $607.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $540.11 million and $485.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.50% for the current quarter and 25.30% for the next.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.35% with a share float percentage of 109.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 421 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 35.53 million shares worth more than $1.33 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 31.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 9.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 9.43 million shares of worth $353.25 million while later fund manager owns 7.82 million shares of worth $292.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.