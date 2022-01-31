XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Disappoints Wall Street With 10.42% Stock Price Gain

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $251.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 10.42% during that session. The XL stock price is -948.11% off its 52-week high price of $22.22 and 16.04% above the 52-week low of $1.78. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Sporting 10.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the XL stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, XL Fleet Corp. shares have moved -41.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) have changed -41.64%.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.49% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.87 million and $970k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.10% for the current quarter and 399.00% for the next.

XL Dividends

XL Fleet Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.09% with a share float percentage of 23.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XL Fleet Corp. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.46 million shares worth more than $58.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.17 million and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $19.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $17.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.