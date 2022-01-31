Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Future Potential?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 3.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.64B, closed the last trade at $72.97 per share which meant it gained $2.57 on the day or 3.65% during that session. The CZR stock price is -64.19% off its 52-week high price of $119.81 and 6.81% above the 52-week low of $68.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.82.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 3.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the CZR stock price touched $72.97 or saw a rise of 9.87%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -21.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed -21.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $130.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110.00 while the price target rests at a high of $191.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -161.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.75% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.61%, compared to 27.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.30% and 87.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 180.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.63 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.65 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 75.40% for the current quarter and 56.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 72.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.18% with a share float percentage of 99.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.45 million shares worth more than $2.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 20.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 billion and represent 9.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.70% shares in the company for having 16.46 million shares of worth $1.85 billion while later fund manager owns 7.28 million shares of worth $817.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.