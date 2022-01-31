Why Should You Add E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) To Your Portfolio?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 1.09% during that session. The EJH stock price is -10836.49% off its 52-week high price of $80.93 and 4.05% above the 52-week low of $0.71. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Sporting 1.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the EJH stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 13.45%. Year-to-date, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares have moved -50.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) have changed -50.34%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.41% over the past 6 months.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.17% with a share float percentage of 0.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 23985.0 shares worth more than $63320.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 21731.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57369.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.