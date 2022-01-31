Why Should You Add Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) To Your Portfolio?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27B, closed the last trade at $6.53 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.71% during that session. The ALHC stock price is -337.83% off its 52-week high price of $28.59 and 2.45% above the 52-week low of $6.37. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the ALHC stock price touched $6.53 or saw a rise of 13.28%. Year-to-date, Alignment Healthcare Inc. shares have moved -53.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have changed -52.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -328.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.65% from current levels.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.65% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.00% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $269.57 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $316.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.57% with a share float percentage of 82.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alignment Healthcare Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 76.33 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 40.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, with the holding of over 24.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.35 million and represent 13.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 4.74 million shares of worth $75.7 million while later fund manager owns 3.73 million shares of worth $60.52 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.