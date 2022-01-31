Why Do You Need To Add Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) To Your Portfolio?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $646.80M, closed the recent trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The UEC stock price is -127.95% off its 52-week high price of $5.79 and 37.4% above the 52-week low of $1.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the UEC stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 13.31%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved -25.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed -29.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -175.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -116.54% from the levels at last check today.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.03% with a share float percentage of 33.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.88 million shares worth more than $45.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 5.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 14.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.59 million and represent 5.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $40.89 million while later fund manager owns 10.88 million shares of worth $33.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.07% of company’s outstanding stock.