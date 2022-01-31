Why Acquire Shares Of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.01M, closed the recent trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The URG stock price is -86.96% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 30.43% above the 52-week low of $0.80. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Sporting 4.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the URG stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, Ur-Energy Inc. shares have moved -9.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) have changed -9.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.02 while the price target rests at a high of $3.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -216.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -75.65% from the levels at last check today.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ur-Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.56%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.53% with a share float percentage of 28.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ur-Energy Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.89 million shares worth more than $15.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, with the holding of over 8.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.77 million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 8.91 million shares of worth $15.5 million while later fund manager owns 5.13 million shares of worth $8.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.