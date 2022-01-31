When Is EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Going To Be Good Investment?

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the last trade at $4.22 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.48% during that session. The EQRX stock price is -163.03% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 5.92% above the 52-week low of $3.97. The 3-month trading volume is 570.33K shares.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Sporting 0.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the EQRX stock price touched $4.22 or saw a rise of 15.94%. Year-to-date, EQRx Inc. shares have moved -38.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) have changed -28.72%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.16% over the past 6 months.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.59% with a share float percentage of 54.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQRx Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $24.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.21 million and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.89 million shares of worth $8.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $7.06 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.