When Is Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Going To Be Good Investment?

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.89M, closed the recent trade at $2.04 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.62% during that session. The CLVS stock price is -444.12% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 12.25% above the 52-week low of $1.79. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 million shares.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Sporting 5.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the CLVS stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Clovis Oncology Inc. shares have moved -28.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) have changed -29.56%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clovis Oncology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.43%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.10% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.08 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $43.3 million and $38.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.70% for the current quarter and 6.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.55% with a share float percentage of 49.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clovis Oncology Inc. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 14.67 million shares worth more than $65.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 11.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.84 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.94% shares in the company for having 12.92 million shares of worth $40.81 million while later fund manager owns 3.61 million shares of worth $16.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.