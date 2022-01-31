When Does Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Become A Good Investment?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has seen 15.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.98B, closed the recent trade at $13.50 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 6.05% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -529.63% off its 52-week high price of $85.00 and 26.37% above the 52-week low of $9.94. The 3-month trading volume is 17.20 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Sporting 6.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the HOOD stock price touched $13.50 or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have moved -28.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed -25.60%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.39%, compared to 11.50% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $354.17 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.32% with a share float percentage of 73.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 74.82 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with the holding of over 72.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 8.79 million shares of worth $307.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $78.63 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.