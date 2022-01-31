When Does Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Become A Good Investment?

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $562.50M, closed the last trade at $4.20 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 5.00% during that session. The GROY stock price is -68.57% off its 52-week high price of $7.08 and 19.29% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 580.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Sporting 5.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the GROY stock price touched $4.20 or saw a rise of 8.3%. Year-to-date, Gold Royalty Corp. shares have moved -14.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) have changed -14.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.48% from current levels.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Royalty Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.22%, compared to -3.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,551.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.01 million for the current quarter.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.74% with a share float percentage of 4.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Royalty Corp. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $6.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.