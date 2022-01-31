What Is So Great About Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) has seen 3.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.78B, closed the recent trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 10.28% during that session. The DNA stock price is -189.42% off its 52-week high price of $15.86 and 20.8% above the 52-week low of $4.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Sporting 10.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the DNA stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares have moved -40.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) have changed -44.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.13.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.65% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.45% with a share float percentage of 79.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 302.94 million shares worth more than $3.51 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 23.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 114.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 billion and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 19.82 million shares of worth $273.97 million while later fund manager owns 15.8 million shares of worth $218.41 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.