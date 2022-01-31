Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the recent trade at $5.81 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 5.25% during that session. The HUT stock price is -185.2% off its 52-week high price of $16.57 and 45.78% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.04 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting 5.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the HUT stock price touched $5.81 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have moved -29.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed -27.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 833.33%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.10% over the past 5 years.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.42% with a share float percentage of 20.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hut 8 Mining Corp. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.16 million shares worth more than $26.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.56 million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.21% shares in the company for having 5.37 million shares of worth $71.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $14.77 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.