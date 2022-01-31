Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Upper

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 4.64 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $587.59M, closed the recent trade at $3.40 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 8.93% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -452.06% off its 52-week high price of $18.77 and 49.41% above the 52-week low of $1.72. The 3-month trading volume is 25.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Sporting 8.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the OCGN stock price touched $3.40 or saw a rise of 3.13%. Year-to-date, Ocugen Inc. shares have moved -31.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed -28.77%.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocugen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.45%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 150.00% for the next quarter.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.80% over the past 5 years.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.91% with a share float percentage of 30.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.91 million shares worth more than $92.66 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 11.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.26 million and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 7.67 million shares of worth $55.04 million while later fund manager owns 5.6 million shares of worth $40.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.