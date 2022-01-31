Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Upper

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.97M, closed the last trade at $7.50 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.18% during that session. The IMTE stock price is -64.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.32 and 55.87% above the 52-week low of $3.31. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Sporting 2.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the IMTE stock price touched $7.50 or saw a rise of 38.73%. Year-to-date, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares have moved 67.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) have changed 66.30%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 84.28% over the past 6 months.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.96% with a share float percentage of 11.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Integrated Media Technology Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 23912.0 shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3688.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17333.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.