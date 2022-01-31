Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $103.03M, closed the recent trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.71% during that session. The SPPI stock price is -539.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.54 and 15.49% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.25 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Sporting 2.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the SPPI stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 31.73%. Year-to-date, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -45.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have changed -46.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.26%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.10% and 24.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.20% over the past 5 years.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.72% with a share float percentage of 66.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 217 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 30.53 million shares worth more than $66.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 18.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 17.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.36 million and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 12.15 million shares of worth $26.48 million while later fund manager owns 11.13 million shares of worth $20.38 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.79% of company’s outstanding stock.