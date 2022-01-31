Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ: SGLY) Surprises Wall Street With 10.39% Stock Price Gain

Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.67M, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 10.39% during that session. The SGLY stock price is -212.47% off its 52-week high price of $12.28 and 46.82% above the 52-week low of $2.09. The 3-month trading volume is 959.04K shares.

Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Sporting 10.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the SGLY stock price touched $3.93 or saw a rise of 16.56%. Year-to-date, Singularity Future Technology L shares have moved -17.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY) have changed -13.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -122.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.65% from current levels.

Singularity Future Technology L (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 51.15% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.00% over the past 5 years.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology L is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Singularity Future Technology L (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.12% with a share float percentage of 5.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Singularity Future Technology L having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 1.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 90300.0 shares of worth $0.3 million while later fund manager owns 11251.0 shares of worth $34315.0 as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.