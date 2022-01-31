Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of -0.31 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.60M, closed the recent trade at $5.07 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The RELI stock price is -745.17% off its 52-week high price of $42.85 and 63.91% above the 52-week low of $1.83. The 3-month trading volume is 6.40 million shares.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the RELI stock price touched $5.07 or saw a rise of 30.45%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares have moved -22.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed -20.00%.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 53.37% over the past 6 months.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.86% with a share float percentage of 4.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Global Group Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clear Street LLC, with the holding of over 77600.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.5 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.