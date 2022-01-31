Shares Of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Declined -14.60% In One Month

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The RCON stock price is -1408.62% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 21.55% above the 52-week low of $0.91. The 3-month trading volume is 674.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the RCON stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd. shares have moved -10.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -14.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -762.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -762.07% from the levels at last check today.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.10% over the past 5 years.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.04% with a share float percentage of 8.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology Ltd. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.28 million shares worth more than $3.62 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.81 million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.