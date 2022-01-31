Shares Of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Decreased By -22.90% In A Month

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $607.24M, closed the last trade at $6.80 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 5.75% during that session. The AVIR stock price is -1284.85% off its 52-week high price of $94.17 and 11.47% above the 52-week low of $6.02. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Sporting 5.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the AVIR stock price touched $6.80 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -23.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) have changed -22.90%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.24%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.80% and -264.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 403.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.73 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $48.63 million and $65.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 76.30% for the current quarter and 0.00% for the next.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.75% with a share float percentage of 92.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 207 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.42 million shares worth more than $435.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.43 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $190.29 million and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 4.75 million shares of worth $55.34 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $57.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.