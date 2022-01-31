Shares In China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) -66.52% Down, YTD

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.29% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -2460.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 15.0% above the 52-week low of $0.17. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Sporting -6.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the SXTC stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 21.57%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -66.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed -63.30%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.58% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.50% over the past 5 years.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.58% with a share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 83890.0 shares worth more than $86406.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 37523.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38648.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.