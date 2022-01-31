Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 15.08% during that session. The SFET stock price is -344.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 28.36% above the 52-week low of $0.48. The 3-month trading volume is 305.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Sporting 15.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the SFET stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd shares have moved -17.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed -17.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -198.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.51% from the levels at last check today.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.43% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.95% with a share float percentage of 1.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 49175.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53600.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.