Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Has Risen 6.96%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 6.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.56B, closed the recent trade at $61.10 per share which meant it gained $3.98 on the day or 6.96% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -193.73% off its 52-week high price of $179.47 and 18.17% above the 52-week low of $50.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting 6.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the RIVN stock price touched $61.10 or saw a rise of 10.24%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -44.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed -42.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $131.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $84.00 while the price target rests at a high of $170.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -178.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.48% from the levels at last check today.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.67 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $380.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.22% with a share float percentage of 45.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company.