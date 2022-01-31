ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Surprises Wall Street With 10.09% Stock Price Gain

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.78B, closed the last trade at $6.00 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 10.09% during that session. The RNW stock price is -134.67% off its 52-week high price of $14.08 and 15.67% above the 52-week low of $5.06. The 3-month trading volume is 815.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Sporting 10.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the RNW stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, ReNew Energy Global plc shares have moved -22.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) have changed -21.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.96 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -183.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -99.33% from current levels.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.70% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $260 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.13% with a share float percentage of 78.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReNew Energy Global plc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 46.87 million shares worth more than $478.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 17.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 34.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.16 million and represent 12.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 2.85 million shares of worth $21.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $6.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.