Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected To Rise 59.32% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33B, closed the last trade at $20.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.59% during that session. The RLAY stock price is -176.55% off its 52-week high price of $56.03 and 0.49% above the 52-week low of $20.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 558.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Sporting -0.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the RLAY stock price touched $20.26 or saw a rise of 16.25%. Year-to-date, Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -34.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have changed -32.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -122.11% from current levels.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.55% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.84 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $82.65 million and $952k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -95.40% for the current quarter and -82.10% for the next.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.82% with a share float percentage of 87.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Relay Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 27.9 million shares worth more than $879.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 25.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.54 million and represent 12.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 2.7 million shares of worth $79.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 million shares of worth $49.41 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.