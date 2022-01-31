Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.85% Rise

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the last trade at $24.84 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 1.85% during that session. The PTLO stock price is -132.41% off its 52-week high price of $57.73 and 8.41% above the 52-week low of $22.75. The 3-month trading volume is 1.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Sporting 1.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the PTLO stock price touched $24.84 or saw a rise of 8.84%. Year-to-date, Portillo’s Inc. shares have moved -33.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) have changed -32.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -141.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -61.03% from current levels.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.33 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.81% with a share float percentage of 64.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Portillo’s Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AE Wealth Management LLC with over 23686.0 shares worth more than $0.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, AE Wealth Management LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wolff Wiese Magana, LLC, with the holding of over 20964.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.79 million and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Discovery Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $19.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $15.05 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.