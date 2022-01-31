P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) investors to reap big returns again

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 2.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.29M, closed the last trade at $6.40 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The PFIN stock price is -51.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 11.72% above the 52-week low of $5.65. The 3-month trading volume is 11.75K shares.

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the PFIN stock price touched $6.40 or saw a rise of 12.21%. Year-to-date, P&F Industries Inc. shares have moved 4.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) have changed 9.40%.

P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.78% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.00% over the past 5 years.

PFIN Dividends

P&F Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.17% with a share float percentage of 28.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with P&F Industries Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 52468.0 shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 29090.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 19462.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 18005.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.