Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)’s 0.38% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02B, closed the last trade at $31.40 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The MUR stock price is -4.9% off its 52-week high price of $32.94 and 62.13% above the 52-week low of $11.89. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.48.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the MUR stock price touched $31.40 or saw a rise of 4.68%. Year-to-date, Murphy Oil Corporation shares have moved 20.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) have changed 19.76%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.46% from current levels.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Murphy Oil Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 138.76%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 633.30% and 1,316.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $613.82 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $693.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $330.21 million and $490.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.90% for the current quarter and 41.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 208.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.98%.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 26 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.57% with a share float percentage of 86.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Murphy Oil Corporation having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.13 million shares worth more than $577.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $415.09 million and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.17% shares in the company for having 12.62 million shares of worth $351.22 million while later fund manager owns 4.19 million shares of worth $104.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.71% of company’s outstanding stock.