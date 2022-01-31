Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Falls -1.62%, Causing Bears To Lose

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $12.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The LBRT stock price is -45.98% off its 52-week high price of $17.78 and 30.21% above the 52-week low of $8.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the LBRT stock price touched $12.18 or saw a rise of 7.73%. Year-to-date, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares have moved 25.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have changed 22.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.69% from current levels.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.86%, compared to 31.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 39.30% and 64.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.00%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $673.26 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $734.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $257.59 million and $552.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 161.40% for the current quarter and 33.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -357.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.10%.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.40% with a share float percentage of 85.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 18.6 million shares worth more than $225.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.18 million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 7.77 million shares of worth $94.26 million while later fund manager owns 4.79 million shares of worth $61.93 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.