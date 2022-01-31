Investor Trust Slackened After Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Shares Gained By $0.15

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.02M, closed the recent trade at $4.14 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.76% during that session. The SBEV stock price is -115.94% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 76.09% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 million shares.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Sporting 3.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the SBEV stock price touched $4.14 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares have moved 241.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) have changed 250.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.71% over the past 6 months.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.41% with a share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splash Beverage Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Parsons Capital Management, Inc. held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.