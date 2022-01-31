Investor Confidence Shakens After Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Share Prices Loss -$0.81

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.78M, closed the recent trade at $4.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -14.63% during that session. The INDO stock price is -94.33% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 45.17% above the 52-week low of $2.61. The 3-month trading volume is 1.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Sporting -14.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the INDO stock price touched $4.76 or saw a rise of 48.32%. Year-to-date, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have moved 98.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) have changed 98.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.07% from the levels at last check today.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.53%, compared to 5.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.60%.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 1.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 17800.0 shares worth more than $79655.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2073.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9276.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.