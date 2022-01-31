Investor Confidence Shakens After Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Share Prices Gain $0.07

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.74M, closed the last trade at $3.39 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.11% during that session. The GRCL stock price is -894.1% off its 52-week high price of $33.70 and 5.6% above the 52-week low of $3.20. The 3-month trading volume is 581.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Sporting 2.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the GRCL stock price touched $3.39 or saw a rise of 24.16%. Year-to-date, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares have moved -43.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) have changed -40.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1079.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -696.46% from current levels.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.24%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -106.20% and -60.00% for the next quarter.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.85% with a share float percentage of 48.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 9.9 million shares worth more than $137.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited held 14.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 7.88 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.36 million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $19.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $11.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.