How Is The GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.35B, closed the last trade at $22.02 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The GDRX stock price is -170.98% off its 52-week high price of $59.67 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $21.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the GDRX stock price touched $22.02 or saw a rise of 11.74%. Year-to-date, GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares have moved -32.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have changed -31.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.53% from current levels.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.94%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $217.42 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $229.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $153.54 million and $160.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.60% for the current quarter and 43.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -720.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.88%.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.85% with a share float percentage of 86.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoodRx Holdings Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 8.79 million shares worth more than $360.69 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 10.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $226.6 million and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $92.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $74.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.