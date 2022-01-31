How Is Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.88B, closed the last trade at $51.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The CLR stock price is -7.31% off its 52-week high price of $55.79 and 63.61% above the 52-week low of $18.92. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.72.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Sporting -0.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the CLR stock price touched $51.99 or saw a rise of 6.81%. Year-to-date, Continental Resources Inc. shares have moved 16.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have changed 14.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.14% from current levels.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Continental Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 496.58%, compared to -9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 847.80% and 118.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 112.80%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.79 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $837.64 million and $1.22 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 101.40% for the current quarter and 47.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -179.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.20%.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.48% with a share float percentage of 79.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Continental Resources Inc. having a total of 432 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.91 million shares worth more than $318.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smead Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 5.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.15 million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 4.51 million shares of worth $177.13 million while later fund manager owns 2.1 million shares of worth $96.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.