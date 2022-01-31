How Is American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: AVCT) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.81M, closed the recent trade at $1.19 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.39% during that session. The AVCT stock price is -645.38% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 29.41% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.02 million shares.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) trade information

Sporting 4.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the AVCT stock price touched $1.19 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. shares have moved -53.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) have changed -49.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -488.24% from the levels at last check today.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.48% over the past 6 months.

AVCT Dividends

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.29% with a share float percentage of 51.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Verition Fund Management, LLC with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $1.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Verition Fund Management, LLC held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 96907.0 shares of worth $0.27 million while later fund manager owns 29939.0 shares of worth $83529.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.