How Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 13.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.46B, closed the recent trade at $15.76 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The AMC stock price is -360.79% off its 52-week high price of $72.62 and 66.62% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.77 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the AMC stock price touched $15.76 or saw a rise of 13.22%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved -44.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed -46.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.47%, compared to 27.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96.10% and 75.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $940.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $162.5 million and $153.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 565.30% for the current quarter and 513.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.01% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.91% with a share float percentage of 31.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.19 million shares worth more than $1.8 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 40.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 billion and represent 7.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 14.51 million shares of worth $552.13 million while later fund manager owns 11.98 million shares of worth $423.71 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.