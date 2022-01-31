Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Shares Are Up -54.27% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.54% during that session. The HOFV stock price is -570.18% off its 52-week high price of $7.64 and 11.4% above the 52-week low of $1.01. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Sporting 6.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the HOFV stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 12.31%. Year-to-date, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares have moved -29.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) have changed -29.61%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 83.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 million and $1.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 196.30% for the current quarter and 176.80% for the next.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.59% with a share float percentage of 28.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.64 million shares worth more than $9.63 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.96 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $3.88 million while later fund manager owns 1.29 million shares of worth $2.96 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.