Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Estimation And Forecast

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $994.65M, closed the last trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 4.77% during that session. The GSM stock price is -122.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 65.94% above the 52-week low of $1.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Sporting 4.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the GSM stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved -18.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed -20.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could drop -367.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.90 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 75.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.18% from current levels.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 34.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.30% with a share float percentage of 63.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $87.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Rubric Capital Management LP held 5.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.89 million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 1.82 million shares of worth $12.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $10.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.