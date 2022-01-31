Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Outlook And Short Term Estimates – Marketing Sentinel
Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 29.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.82% during that session. The XELA stock price is -1067.16% off its 52-week high price of $7.82 and 49.25% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Sporting 6.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the XELA stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 10.67%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies Inc. shares have moved -28.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed -29.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -497.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -347.76% from the levels at last check today.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exela Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.32%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 91.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $314.11 million and $300.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and 3.10% for the next.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.58% with a share float percentage of 18.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exela Technologies Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $10.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.17 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 3.55 million shares of worth $6.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $3.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.

