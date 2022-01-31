Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN): What Are The Positives?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has seen 8.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.60B, closed the last trade at $8.16 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -41.18% off its 52-week high price of $11.52 and 23.65% above the 52-week low of $6.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/28/22 when the ETRN stock price touched $8.16 or saw a rise of 21.99%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved -21.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed -19.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.47% from current levels.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.61%, compared to -25.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.40% and 10.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356.91 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $387.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $367.12 million and $378.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.80% for the current quarter and 2.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.30% over the past 5 years.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 7.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.06% with a share float percentage of 101.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.84 million shares worth more than $475.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 45.44 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $460.75 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.36% shares in the company for having 18.87 million shares of worth $194.58 million while later fund manager owns 13.32 million shares of worth $135.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.